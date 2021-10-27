Jeric C. Clark Telegraph Herald Oct 27, 2021 5 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Jeric C. Clark Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Jeric Cavanagh Clark, 28, of Dubuque, Iowa, passed away on Sunday, October 24, 2021, in Dubuque.Online condolences may be sent to www.leonard-mullerfh.com.Memorial Service: 7:00 p.m., on Friday, October 29, 2021, at Leonard-Muller Funeral Home in Manchester, Iowa, with Pastor Mike Jackson officiating.Visitation: 3:00 to 7:00 p.m., on Friday, October 29, 2021, at Leonard-Muller Funeral Home in Manchester. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Dubuque-iowa Dubuque-county-iowa Recommended for you Submit An ObituaryFuneral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Go to form Search for ObituariesSearch our full archives for obituaries going as far back as our microfilm records. Reprints are delivered via email as PDF files. Search Archives Trending Today Company cancels $20 million manufacturing project in Platteville Dubuque County, 3 others in area named among America's 50 'drunkest' Jeric C. Clark Galena council votes to pursue paid parking system, postpones decision on outdoor dining Matthew J. Shimon