Jeric Cavanagh Clark, 28, of Dubuque, Iowa, passed away on Sunday, October 24, 2021, in Dubuque.

Memorial Service: 7:00 p.m., on Friday, October 29, 2021, at Leonard-Muller Funeral Home in Manchester, Iowa, with Pastor Mike Jackson officiating.

Visitation: 3:00 to 7:00 p.m., on Friday, October 29, 2021, at Leonard-Muller Funeral Home in Manchester.

