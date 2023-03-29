Daryl D. Griffith, 90, of Dubuque, died Saturday, March 25, 2023, at the Unity Point Health-Finley Hospital in Dubuque.
Visitation will be from 9:00 am until 10:15 am Saturday, April 1, 2023 at the United Methodist Church — Sherrill.
Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
Daryl D. Griffith, 90, of Dubuque, died Saturday, March 25, 2023, at the Unity Point Health-Finley Hospital in Dubuque.
Visitation will be from 9:00 am until 10:15 am Saturday, April 1, 2023 at the United Methodist Church — Sherrill.
The Funeral Service for Daryl will be 10:30 am Saturday, April 1, 2023, at the United Methodist Church — Sherrill with Rev. Emily Blue officiating. Burial will be in the Church Cemetery. Full military honors will be rendered by the American Legion Post #6 and the Iowa Army National Guard.
Daryl was born February 21, 1933, in Red Oak, IA, the son of James Dale and Pearl Inez Rihner Griffith. On August 21, 1965, he married Twila D. Miller in Sherrill.
He graduated from Sioux City, IA high school and from Central College Pella, IA. He and his identical twin brother, Dale enlisted in the U.S. Army serving in Korea in the KMAG Unit. After his honorable discharge he started teaching as a science teacher in Humboldt, IA, then moved to Dubuque teaching at Washington Junior High School and later Dubuque Senior High School. While working in Dubuque he received his master’s degree from Iowa State Teachers College (UNI) in Cedar Falls. He retired after 34 years of teaching. After retirement he worked for nine years as a Park Ranger in Iowa, Illinois and Wisconsin. He served on the staff at Philmont Scout Ranch in Cimmaron, NM. During his later teaching years he chaperoned student backpacking trips to Wyoming, Colorado, Idaho, California and Washington.
He was a member of the United Methodist Church — Sherrill and the Mason’s. He volunteered at the National Mississippi River Museum and Aquarium in Dubuque for 15 years. He had a great artistic talent and painted many wonderful pictures. In his younger years he was a talented baseball, football and tennis player. He and Twila loved to travel and he enjoyed photography.
Survivors include his wife of 57 years, Twila; two brother-in-laws, Marvin (Eileen) Miller and Elmer (Patricia) Miller and many loving nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by, his parents, two brothers, Fayne (Evelyn) Griffith and twin Dale (Majorie) Griffith; in-laws, Ben and Esther Miller, brother-in-law, Mel (Ruth) Miller and several nieces and nephews.
A special thank you to Finley Hospital, and our church family.
In lieu of flowers, memorials have been established to the Dubuque Arboretum and Hospice of Dubuque.
Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Crematory is in care of the arrangements.
A photo tribute can be viewed and condolences sent to the family by visiting Daryl’s obituary at www.hskfhcares.com.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.