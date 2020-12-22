DARLINGTON, Wis. — Deanne J. Bennett, age 83, of Darlington, WI, passed away after using her Express Card to meet up with her husband in Heaven on Sunday, December 20, 2020, at Lafayette Manor in Darlington.
She was born March 27, 1937, in Belmont, WI, the daughter of Harvey and Eileen (Richards) Speth. Deanne grew up in Belmont where she graduated from Belmont High School. In 1958, she married Clarence E. Bennett and started their life and family together.
Her job after high school was working at the Kroger Grocery Store in Darlington until it closed. Deanne worked as Deputy County Clerk for Lafayette County for a number of years. She later worked at Taylor’s Floral Shop as a florist and ran the branch in Mineral Point, WI, for many years. She then found her life’s passion and dedicated many years to being a teacher’s aid and influenced many children’s lives until her retirement.
Deanne is survived by her son, Jeff (Sandy) Bennett, of Darlington; many nieces and nephews; two brothers, David (Karen) Speth, of Milton, WI, and Dan (Gayle) Speth, of Belmont; two sisters, Donna Tierney, of Platteville, WI, and Joanne Helms, of Mineral Point; a brother-in-law, Jerry Olson, of Darlington; a sister-in-law, Joyce Speth, of Belmont; three special children she treated like her own, Jenny Quirk, Anthony Frick and Dillon Frick; and one very special friend, Judy Elzen, of Darlington.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, on April 22, 2005; one brother, Donald Speth; two sisters, Judy Palzkill and Jolante Olson; and three brothers-in-law, Pat Tierney, Russ Helms and Jim Palzkill.
Deanne was a member of Grace Lutheran Church where she was known to some as the “Pope” of the Lutheran Church and dedicated many years to the Women’s Guild and spent many years as the Sunday School Superintendent. She was a Cub Scout and 4-H Leader for Darlington for many years.
Deanne enjoyed camping and playing cards with her family and friends. Her son, Jeff, was the center of her universe and she always kept a close eye on him.
Deanne had a gentle soul who always took care of those in need. It was a very proud moment for Deanne when she was able to donate a kidney to her sister Jolante in 1970. She will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by her family and friends.
A funeral service will be held Monday, December 28, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Erickson Funeral Home (508 Main St., Darlington) with Rev. Kate Kieckhafer of Grace Lutheran Church officiating. Burial will be in Union Grove Cemetery. A visitation will be held Monday, December 28, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. at the funeral home. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ericksonfuneralhome.com.
For those who prefer, a memorial fund has been established in Deanne’s name.
The family would like to give a special thank you to Les Thorstenson for taking care of Deanne over the years.