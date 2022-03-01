James “Jim” F. McInerney, 86, of Dubuque, IA passed away on Saturday, February 26, 2022, 3:50 a.m. at MercyOne Medical Center
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, March 3rd, 2022 at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church with Fr. Martin Coolidge officiating. Visitation will be from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, March 2nd, 2022 at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road where a wake service will be at 3:00 p.m. Burial will be at a later date in Mount Olivet Cemetery.
Jim was born on November 29, 1935 in Dubuque, IA the son of Frank McInerney and Teresa (Kennicker) McInerney. He attended St. Patrick’s grade school and Dubuque Senior High School.
He married Marilyn Schmerbach on September 3, 1955 at Sacred Heart Church in Dubuque.
He worked for the City of Dubuque, Parking Meter Division and then owned Jim’s Appliance Service until retirement. Jim and Marilyn, along with their son Denny, ran “the shop” on Central Ave., where it was as much an appliance store as a favorite neighborhood stop to socialize. The grandkids could always be found raiding Grandpa’s pop machine and sometimes being put to work cleaning appliances. Stonehill Communities as an elevator operator after Marilyn’s death, continuing to help those who needed assistance to and from meals. He loved his “little job” at Stonehill and it gave him great joy to be so helpful.
Jim retired to care for Marilyn, who suffered from Multiple Sclerosis, caring for her until her death in 2005. Upon her passing, Jim resided with his daughter Sue and son-in-law Jeff, along with his favorite roommate Murphy.
He is survived by his children: Sue (Jeff) Ransom, Dennis (Cindy) McInerney, Sharon (Jim) Koch. He also had 10 grandchildren, Amy (Brian) Ehlers and Brian (Megan) Ransom, Patrick (Abby), Michael, Kelly (Jake) Smith and Daniel (Ali) McInerney, Alicia (Brandon) Dixon, Jacob (Klaudia) and Nathan (Michaela) Koch, and Tanner (Kodi) McInerney, and 11 great grandchildren. His sister Vivan Buelow; sisters and brothers-in-law, Roberta Schmerbach, Ray and Mary Jane Schmerbach, Anne McClain, Rose and John Mitchell, Dave and Penny Schmerbach, Sally Schmerbach and Mary Walter.
He was preceded in death by his wife Marilyn McInerney, son John McInerney, parents Frank & Teresa McInerney, and sister Ruth Carney
The family wishes to thank MercyOne Emergency Room Department, ICU and 3 West staff and Dr. Brian Sullivan. A special thanks to his nephew Tommy Buelow for always being there for him.