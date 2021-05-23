Kenneth L. Tscharner, 89, of Dubuque, passed away Wednesday, May 19, 2021, at Dubuque Specialty Care.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the 12 noon Funeral Service on Tuesday, May 25, at Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 John F. Kennedy Rd., Dubuque. Interment will be in Linwood Cemetery, where military honors will be accorded.
Kenneth was born on Nov. 29, 1931, in Dubuque, son of Bartholomew and Esther (Tischhauser) Tscharner. He attended Derby Grange School. He married Rose Schlitzer on June 9, 1953, at Immanuel Congregational United Church of Christ in Dubuque. Kenneth was a dairy farmer for many years. He loved his farm and enjoyed antique tractor shows, collecting model tractors, fishing, playing Euchre and going out to eat.
Surviving are his children, JoAnn (Rich Lovell) Lehs, of Norwalk, Lawrence (Sherri) Tscharner, of Dubuque, Diane (Russell) Coble, of Johnston, Bonnie (Joe) Hess, of Inver Grove Heights, Minn., and Janann (Tony) Schmitt, of Durango; seven grandchildren, Dawn (Tony) Herman, Nicole Tscharner, Kara (Russell) Simon, Austin, Christopher and Tristan Coble and Matthew Hess; three great-grandchildren, Rosie Herman and Madelyn and Ashton Simon. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Rose; and his grandson, Joey Hess.
Memorials may be given to Grand View United Methodist Church.