GRATIOT, Wis. — Kathryn I. (Holland) Wick, age 82, of Gratiot, WI passed away on Sunday, July 9, 2023 at home, surrounded by her family. Kathryn Irene (Holland) Wick was born March 21, 1941 to Genevieve M. Hanson and Bernard Richardson. Later to be adopted by Clarence Holland (which she was very proud to be his daughter). Kathryn was born in Hub City, WI and raised in Gratiot. She attended and graduated from Gratiot Union Free High School in Gratiot, where she met her future husband, Clarion F. Wick.

On August 30, 1959 Kathryn married the love and best friend of her life, Clarion Wick at the West Wiota Lutheran Church in rural Gratiot. Kathryn and Clarion have shared over 60 years together farming and watching their family grow.

Recommended for you