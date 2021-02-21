Sister Mary Judine Bruch, BVM, 91, of 1130 Carmel Drive, Dubuque, died Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, at Caritas Center.
Sharing of Memories via Zoom will be at 9:30 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 26, 2021. Visitation will be at 10:30 a.m. in the Motherhouse Chapel, followed immediately by the Mass of Christian Burial at 10:45 a.m. Burial will be in Mount Carmel Cemetery.
Sister Mary Judine was an elementary teacher in Des Moines; Chicago; San Francisco; Omaha, Neb.; and Missoula, Mont., and also served as principal in Omaha and Missoula. She ministered as a parish minister in Denver and a counselor in Wheat Ridge, Colo.
She was born on Feb. 16, 1930, in Granite City, Ill., to Oliver and Mazie (Homyer) Bruch. She entered the BVM congregation Sept. 8, 1947, from St. Joseph Parish, Granite City, Ill. She professed first vows on March 19, 1950, and final vows on Aug. 15, 1955.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Lois Jean Bruch, Virginia Lee Gale, Louise Rees and Theresa Gundlach; and brothers, John Robert and Walter Bruch. She is survived by a sister-in-law, Thelma Bruch, Granite City, Ill.; nieces, nephews and the Sisters of Charity, BVM, with whom she shared life for 73 years.
Memorials may be given to Sisters of Charity, BVM Support Fund, 1100 Carmel Drive, Dubuque, IA 52003, or online at https://www.bvmsisters.org/support_donate.cfm.
Egelhof, Sieger & Casper Funeral Homes, 2659 John F Kennedy Road, Dubuque, Iowa, 52002, is in charge of arrangements.