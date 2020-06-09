LIBERTYVILLE, Ill. — Mary Jean Hogan, 92, passed away Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at Advocate Condell Medical Center, in Libertyville.
She was born on December 10, 1927, in McGregor, Iowa, the daughter of Dr. Edward and Caroline Meggers. She was a graduate of the University of Iowa, receiving her bachelor’s degree in journalism, working for the school newspaper and Dubuque Telegraph Herald, and was the first woman cheerleader on field at University of Notre Dame. Mary was a former resident of Glenview, IL, Denver, CO, and Exeter, CA, a loving mother and loved animals, including her cat, Tom, her dog, Spud, and bears Klondike and Snow at the Denver Zoo.
Surviving are her six children, Sally (David) Hobbs, John Hogan, Bill (Sue) Hogan, Kathy Hogan, Rich Hogan and Steve (Abbey) Hogan; eight grandchildren, Valerie (Steven), Shanna, Kim, Bill (Emily), Matt (Jackie), Katie, Suzanne and Kara; and four great grandchildren, Vincent, Amelia, Billy and Liv.
She was preceded in death by her sister, Ann Larche.
Private services are being held at Burnett-Dane Funeral Home, in Libertyville, IL. For info: 847-362-3009 or share a memory at www. burnettdane.com.