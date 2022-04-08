Mary L. Frey Telegraph Herald guest866 Author email Apr 8, 2022 4 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save SCALES MOUND, Ill. — Mary L. Frey, 59, of Scales Mound, died on Wednesday, April 6, 2022.Arrangements are pending.Furlong Funeral Chapel, of Galena, is assisting the family. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Scales-mound-ill Jo-daviess-county-ill guest866 Author email Follow guest866 Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Submit An ObituaryFuneral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Go to form Search for ObituariesSearch our full archives for obituaries going as far back as our microfilm records. Reprints are delivered via email as PDF files. Search Archives Trending Today Developer nixes proposed 60-unit apartment complex in Dubuque A life remembered: Dubuque dad filled life with pranks, puns, great water fights Police: No charges after Dubuque student strikes staff member Popular Dubuque eatery to open new location this week F. Jeffrey Pusateri