MAQUOKETA, Iowa — Roger E. Shady, 61, of Maquoketa, Iowa, and formerly of Clinton and Monticello, Iowa, passed away on Monday, December 23, 2019, at Crestridge Nursing Home in Maquoketa.
A celebration of Roger’s life will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, December 28, 2019, at Carson Celebration of Life Center in Maquoketa. Visitation will be held prior to the service beginning at 10 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be at the Ozark Cemetery in rural Monmouth, Iowa.
Roger Edward Shady was born on May 19, 1958, in Maquoketa, to Harry Warren and Judith Ann (Fritz) Shady. He attended grade school in Monmouth and graduated from Clinton High School. He drove big trucks most of his life and spent a few years working construction in the Maquoketa area.
He married RoiLynn Carole Ewalt on November 23, 1976, in Clinton, Iowa. A son, Richard Allen Shady, was born to this union.
Roger enjoyed hunting and shooting, 4-wheeling, riding motorcycles and was an avid Denver Broncos fan. He loved trucks, cars and hot rods of all kinds.
Those left to honor his memory include a son, Richard “Rick” (Chrissie) Shady, of Clinton, IA; two grandchildren, Marcus Shady and Kaz Shady; his father, Harry (Audra) Shady, of Otter Creek, IA; his step-father, Harold Hansen, of Lost Nation, IA; sisters, Julie (Jeff) Klein, of Monticello, IA, Nancy (Gary) Neuses, of Hazel Green, WI, Cheri (Chuck) Yarolem, of Monmouth, IA, and Natalie (Brian) Schurbon, of Lost Nation, IA; and brothers, Randy (Dixie) Shady, of Monticello, IA, Steve (Sheila) Shady, of Worthington, IA, and Darin (Stacia) Hansen, of Oxford Junction, IA.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Judith Ann Hansen; his step-mother, Norma Shady; and a brother, Rolly Shady.
In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, a Roger E. Shady memorial fund has been established.
