Sarah M. Addison, Lancaster, Wis. — Celebration of life: 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, Montfort VFW and The Hollow Bar & Grill, Montfort, Wis.
James A. Cummings, Peosta, Iowa — Visitation: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. today, Reiff Funeral Home, Dyersville, Iowa. Mass of Christian burial: 1 p.m. today, St. Francis Xavier Basilica, Dyersville.
Shirley J. Davies, Garber, Iowa — Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. today, Tuecke-Allyn Funeral Home, Guttenberg, Iowa. Mass of Christian burial: 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Guttenberg.
Carole E. Faulhaber, Dubuque — Visitation: 3 to 5:30 p.m. today, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Service: 5:30 p.m. today at the funeral home.
Ray W. Grant, Dubuque — Visitation: 10 a.m. to noon Thursday, Dec. 22, Church of the Nativity. Mass of Christian burial: Noon Thursday at the church.
Anelene Heidenreich, Stockton, Ill. — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. today, Calvary United Methodist Church, Stockton. Service: 11 a.m. today at the church.
Judy M. Hess, Epworth, Iowa — Prayer service: 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, Leonard-Muller Funeral Home, Edgewood, Iowa. Visitation: 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Richard A. Hesseling Sr., Dubuque — Visitation: 1 to 2:30 p.m. today, Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main St. Service: 2:30 p.m. today at the funeral home.
Marie L. Hinderman, Lewisville, Texas — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, Holy Ghost Catholic Church, Dickeyville, Wis. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Norma Jean Hocking, Galena, Ill. — Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. today, St. Michael’s Catholic Church, Galena. Service: 11 a.m. today at the church.
Craig A. Kelley, Dubuque — Visitation: 3 to 6:30 p.m. today, Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 John F. Kennedy Road. Service: 6:30 p.m. today at the funeral home.
Mary A. Nauman, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to 10:15 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, St. Anthony Catholic Church. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Anne E. Perry, Elkader, Iowa — Visitation: 1 to 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18, Peach United Church of Christ, Elkader. Service: 2 p.m. Sunday at the church.
Ashley E. Russell, Shullsburg, Wis. — Visitation: 10 to 10:45 a.m. today, Centenary United Methodist Church, Shullsburg. Service: 11 a.m. today at the church.
Joann L. Schumacher, Zwingle, Iowa — Visitation: 9 to 10:30 a.m. today, St. Lawrence Church Otter Creek, Zwingle. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. today at the church.
Roger L. Sedgwick, Potosi, Wis. — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. today, with a Masonic service at 7 p.m., Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville, Wis.; and from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, First English Lutheran Church, Platteville. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Edmund F. Stecklein, Monticello, Iowa — Visitation: 8:30 to 10:45 a.m. today, Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Monticello. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. today at the church.
David J. Studier, Dubuque — Services: 11 a.m. today, Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home, 2659 John F. Kennedy Road.
Roger W. Trankle, Monroe, Wis. — Visitation: 10 a.m. to noon Monday, Dec. 19, Soman-Larson Funeral Home, Montfort, Wis.
James Whitish, Fennimore, Wis. — Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. today and from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, St. Mary’s Catholic Church hall, Fennimore. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
