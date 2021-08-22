HANOVER, Ill. — Jolene Marie Bastian, age 60 of Hanover, IL. passed away on Wednesday August 18, 2021 peacefully at home surrounded by her family. A celebration of Jolene’s life will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday August 28, 2021 at the United Methodist Church in Hanover. Burial will take place in Evergreen Cemetery, Hanover. A visitation will be held from 4:00-7:00 p.m. Friday, August 27, 2021 at Miller Funeral Home in East Dubuque, IL. In lieu of flowers a memorial fund has been established in Jolene’s memory.
Jolene was born on June 22, 1961 in Dubuque, IA, the son of Joseph F. and Shirley A. (Hines) Spahn. She was a graduate of Hempstead High School, Class of 1979. Jolene married the love of her life The Late Robert “Bob” Bastian on May 11, 1985 in Dubuque, IA. Before Bob’s passing they celebrated 33 years of marriage. Jolene had multiple careers from owner/operator of Jolene’s Place, an in-home child care center, hospitality at Eagle Ridge in the Galena Territory, and most recently, Medline Industries. At 50, Jolene graduated from Loras College with a Bachelor of Arts in Criminal Justice.
Jolene was known for her contagious laugh and her giving heart. She never met a stranger, and was always willing to help. Jolene and her husband were Scout Leaders for their children as they grew up and she even went as far as becoming an EMT.
Jolene will be dearly missed by her five children, Casey Bastian; Christopher (Brittany) Bastian of Davenport, IA; Brittany (Nicholas) Drake of Dubuque, IA; Ryan ( Peggy) Bastian of Hanover, IL; Nicholas Bastian of Hazel Green, WI; seven grandchildren, Benjamin, Peyton, Adrian (Lucas) Bastian; Nathan and Elijah Drake; Brayden and Cooper Bastian; brother Mike (Liz) Spahn, of Longmont, CO; sisters Sheila Spahn, of Dubuque, IA; Suzanne Burke, of Freeport, IL; several nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews and especially her Medline Family.
Jolene was preceded in death by her husband Robert “Bob” Bastian. Her parents Joseph and Shirley Spahn, Siblings Warren Spahn and Sharon Stratton, both of Dubuque, IA; and beloved dog Brandy.
Jolene’s family would like to give a special thanks to her friends at Medline for their care and concern, the nurses and staff at Finley Hospital, Grand River Medical Group, and Hospice of Dubuque.