DAVENPORT, Iowa — James W. Hunstad, 94, of Davenport, died Saturday, December 26, 2020, in Davenport. Private services will take place, but may be viewed by visiting Jim’s obituary at www.hmdfuneralhome.com on Monday, January 4, 2020, at 12 p.m. The link will be available 10 minutes before the service. Burial will take place in Davenport Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Visiting Angels.
Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home is assisting the family.
James William Hunstad was born August 31, 1926, in Guttenberg, Iowa, a son of Leonard and Leona (Leliefeld) Hunstad. He served in the Air Force during WWII. Jim married Theresa “Mickey” Bogue on September 6, 1947, at Sacred Heart Church, Dubuque, Iowa. They celebrated 67 years of marriage prior to Mickey’s death on December 20, 2014.
Jim began his career at John Deere Dubuque Works before beginning a career at Bendix which later became Litton Life Support. He worked in the drafting/engineering department for 38 years. Following his retirement, Jim worked at Walcott Oil & Supply. He was a lifetime member of Holy Family Parish and the Knights of Columbus.
Jim’s life was centered around his faith and family and was an honest, kind man who enjoyed a daily Guinness. He also enjoyed bowling in the Knights of Columbus Bowling League, golfing, traveling on bus trips with Mickey, and playing cards.
Survivors include his daughter: Linda (Jim) Wahlig, Phoenix, Arizona; grandson, Matthew (Stephanie) Wahlig; great-grandchildren, Annabelle and Jackson; a brother, Vernon Hunstad, Cedar Rapids; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by his granddaughter, Amy Hunstad; parents; and siblings, Robert Hunstad, Ethel Maurer, and Lorraine Sutton.
Jim’s family would like to thank all of his friends and neighbors for their care and concern for Jim.