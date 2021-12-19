ASBURY, Iowa — Mary Lou “Dutch” Miller, 77, of Asbury, died Saturday, December 18, 2021 at home.
Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, December 22, at the Church of the Resurrection. Father Phil Gibbs will officiate. The funeral service will be livestreamed on the Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home webpage, www.egelhofsiegertcasper.com. A visitation will be held from 3:00-6:30 p.m., Tuesday, December 21, at the Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 JFK Road, where a wake service will begin at 6:30 p.m. Burial will be held at a later date.
Dutch was born on June 27, 1944, in Hamburg, Iowa, the daughter of John and Mable (Morgan) Hilger. She married Keith Miller on April 1, 1967 in Hamburg, Iowa.
Dutch had a degree in Physical Education and worked as a P.E teacher.
She also worked at Athletes Foot and Footlocker in the Kennedy Mall, and as a courier at Medical Associates. Through her work she made many friends.
Dutch grew up playing sports and had a love for basketball. While in high school she broke the Iowa state record for most consecutive free throws. She was an avid Michael Jordan and Chicago Bulls fan.
Dutch’s faith was very important. She was an active member of Resurrection Church with their Rosary Society and volunteered to do the church laundry. Dutch visited the nursing homes in Dubuque and prayed the rosary with the residents.
Dutch cherished time spent with her grandchildren. She looked forward to attending their sporting events and school activities. Dutch always had a way of making everyone feel welcome in her home. She was known for her famous caramel brownies and her love for beer.
She is survived by her daughters, Kim Brannian, Waukee, IA., and her children, Brock and Holly, Nicki (Greg) Frommelt, Dubuque, and their children, Carter, Logan and Caiden and Jenny (Bob) Weber, Dubuque, and their children, Carson and Natalie; sister, Anne (Butch) Hendrickson; and nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband; and parents.
A Mary Lou Miller Memorial Fund has been established.
Her family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff and parish members at Resurrection Church and to Dutch’s neighbors, family and friends for their love and support.