James Allen Slack, 76, of Dubuque passed away on Thursday, August 12, 2021, at home.
Memorial services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, August 19, at the Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 JFK Road, where a visitation will be held 9-11:00a.m. Burial will be in Dubuque Memorial Gardens at a later date.
James was born on March 22, 1945, the son of James A. and Emily (Conklin) Slack. He married Carol Pitz on February 5, 1966, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church.
James was employed at Flexsteel for 45 years. He worked as a union time study official and was a lifelong union officer at Flexsteel which he was very proud of. He enjoyed boating in the river, playing chess and card games, educating others on history, and sharing a drink or two with his friends. Visiting his granddaughter at The Iowa Greyhound Park and Casino were some of his favorite outings. He was an avid Chicago Cubs and Bears fan.
He is survived by his children, James Michael (Sophal Pan) Slack, Tracy (Rick Jurisic) Robey, and Christina (Stephen Collins) Slack; four grandchildren, Matthew, Robin, Robert, and Kirsten; three great-grandchildren; fiancé, Suzie Ohnesorge, and her children, Dena and Todd Ohnesorge, and his son, Conner.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Carol; and his parents.