Virginia Mae Jaynes Rieckens, 93, of Bradenton, Florida, died in Hospice care on February 17, 2022.
Virginia was born in Maquoketa, Iowa on June 3, 1928, daughter of Searle Jaynes and Dorothy (Kathleen) Gamble Jaynes Weber. Virginia attended Bellevue Community Schools graduating in 1945. She attended the University of Dubuque and married Richard Rieckens at the Presbyterian church in Bellevue, Iowa on October 10, 1947. She and Richard raised their three children in Dubuque, Iowa, and she went back to college and finished her degree in 1966. She would go on to teach for 20 years, finishing her elementary teaching career in her home town school. Virginia was a much- loved 3rd grade teacher and active community member. Bradenton became her home in 1986. She was active at Trinity Lutheran Church in many capacities and close to her friends in her spiritual life there. Virginia and Richard were enthusiastic travelers, seeing every state and several foreign destinations. After 59 years of marriage, Richard died in 2007. She was an avid reader and spent many happy hours keeping up with friends and family on Facebook. Words with Friends, Mah Jongg, and Pinochle were her favorite games.
She is survived by daughter Carol (Steve) Pierce of Waterloo, Iowa, and son James (Linda) Rieckens of Eau Claire, Wisconsin, three grandsons and three great grandsons. The oldest of seven, she is also survived by one sister, Nancy (Arnold) Shileny of Bettendorf, Iowa, and one brother Lee (Molly) Weber of Dubuque, Iowa and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Virginia was preceded in death by a son, Paul, her parents, two sisters and two brothers.
A Memorial Service was conducted at Trinity Lutheran Church, in Bradenton at 1:00 P.M. on Sunday, February 20. A graveside celebration of Virginia’s life will be held at Linwood Cemetery in Dubuque on June 5th, 2022.
Memorials should be directed to Trinity Lutheran Church, Bradenton or Tidewell Hospice in Bradenton. Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory, 26th Street Chapel, 5624 26th Street West Bradenton, FL 34207.