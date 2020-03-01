Dylan James Sparks, 13, the son of Troy and Teresa (Trowbridge) Sparks, of Dubuque passed away peacefully at home on February 26, 2020, surrounded by his family.
Visitation will be from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Monday, March 2, 2020, at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, at the funeral home, with Rev. Dianne Grace officiating.
Dylan was born on July 22, 2006, in Dubuque, Iowa, and was currently in 7th grade at Roosevelt middle School.
Dylan had the best sense of humor, and he loved his WWE wrestlers, especially John Cena. He enjoyed playing video games with friends and family; he loved going for walks with his grandpa and took pride in being an uncle.
Dylan is survived by his parents, Troy and Teresa Sparks, of Dubuque; sisters Haley and Allie; his nephew Corey; Grandfather Roger Trowbridge Sr.; aunts Terry Schwartz and Tammy Hammel; uncles Daniel Trowbridge, Roger Trowbridge Jr., Ellis Schwartz, and John Hammel; along with his cousins Cody and Cory Schwartz.
He was preceded in death by his grandmothers, Barbara Trowbridge and Diane Sparks.
The family would like to thank Hospice of Dubuque, Leonard Funeral Home and Rev. Dianne Grace for all their care, kindness and compassion.