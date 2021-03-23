MAQUOKETA, Iowa — Kenneth W. Poll, of Maquoketa, passed away on Sunday, March 21, 2021, at Jackson County Regional Hospital.
His funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, March 25, 2021, at 10:30 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Maquoketa. A visitation will be held from 3-7 p.m. at Dawson Funeral Services in Maquoketa. Burial will be at a later date at St. John’s Catholic Cemetery in Andrew.
Kenneth William was born on December 20, 1941, in Jackson County, Iowa, to Raymond and Wilma (Weis) Poll. He graduated from Andrew High School. On May 26, 1962, he was united in marriage to Bernice Banowetz at Sts. Mary & Joseph Church in Sugar Creek. In his earlier years he drove a school bus for Andrew School District, worked at S & H Factory in Maquoketa and also was a delivery driver for Doug Petersen AI. Farming and family were his life. You could always find him out in his skid loader or out in the back cutting wood. He enjoyed playing cards and spending time with his grandchildren.
Those left to cherish his memories are his wife, Bernice; his children, Duane (Carla) Poll, of Bellevue, Darlene (Bob) Schardt, of Dubuque, Ron (Pam) Poll, of Delmar, Daryl (Cindy Smith) Poll, of Maquoketa, Raymond (Kariann Yoose) Poll, of Montfort, Wisconsin, Brian (Dana) Poll, of Dubuque, Karen (Chad) Heiderscheit, of Holy Cross, Darin (Christine) Poll, of Dubuque; sixteen grandchildren; twenty-two great-grandchildren; three sisters, Lorraine (Larry) Gilmore, of Iron Hill, Lois Barten, of Maquoketa, Patricia (Vincent) Gerardy, of Maquoketa and two brothers; Donald (Barb) Poll, of Maquoketa and Vern (Cindy) Poll, of Maquoketa.
He is preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Roger and Duane; a granddaughter, Cassandra, and a grandson, Zach.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.dawsonfuneral.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials and cards of condolences may be directed to Dawson Funeral Services Attn: Kenneth Poll Family PO Box 258 Wyoming, Iowa 52362.