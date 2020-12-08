Mary E. Kehl, 86, of Dubuque, died Saturday, December 5, 2020, at the Stonehill Care Center in Dubuque.
Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. today at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home, 3860 Asbury Road. Please respect our current social distancing requirements. If you are not feeling well or are unable to attend, we encourage you to visit www.hskfhcares.com to send a message to Mary’s family.
The Mass of Christian Burial for Mary will be 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, December 9, 2020, at St. Anthony Catholic Church, with Father Steven Rosonke as the Celebrant. Burial will be in Mount Olivet Cemetery in Key West. The Mass will be live streamed on Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home’s Facebook page and will also be available to view later at www.hskfhcares.com.
Mary was born December 21, 1933, in Eddyville, IA, the daughter of John and Dora Flahive Hughes. On December 27, 1952, she married William; he preceded her in death on September 9th, 2017.
She was employed by the Dubuque Community School System and was later employed by Medical Associates.
She enjoyed going to the casino, playing bingo, and a good camping trip.
Survivors include three sons, John (Vera) Kehl, of Burnsville, MN, Michael Kehl, of Dubuque, William Kehl, of Dubuque; two daughters, Mary Kay (Mark) Connolly, of Protivin, Jeana Berzle, of Dubuque; grandchildren, Andrea Gerhard, Brandon Ward, Jessica Kehl, Sara Kehl, John Connolly, Becky (Jonathan) Keune, Lisa (Shane) Hidgen, Amy Jo Connolly, Kristy Luhman, Chris (Joanne) Anderson, Samuel Winger, Jenney (Joe) Kruse; great-grandchildren, Evan Luhman, Ashton Keune, Riley Anderson, Isabelle Anderson, Skylar Luhman, Kasandra Kruse, Aubriana Kehl, Mason Keune, Kayla Keune and Alexis Hidgen, Chloe Hidgen, Shelby, Hidgen, and Aubrey Hidgen; sisters-in-law, Velma Hughes, Catherine May, Ruth Ann Kehl; and brother-in-law, George Kehl.
Besides her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, Francis and Daniel Hughes; step-brother, John ‘Sam’ (Doris) Mellic; uncle, Bill (Phyllis) Hughes; sister-in-law, Lucille Echer; brother-in-law, Robert Kehl; and two aunts, Agnes Hughes and Esther (Cecil) Flander.
A special thank-you to Oak Park Place and Stonehill Care Center.
Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Cremation Service is in care of the arrangements.
Condolences can be sent to the family by visiting Mary’s obituary at www.hskfhcares.com.