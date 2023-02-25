SHERRILL, Iowa — Richard “Dick” Tigges, 80, of Sherrill, died Thursday, February 23, 2023 at home.
Visitation will be from 3:00 pm until 7:00 pm on Sunday, February 26, 2023 at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory, and from 9:00 am until 9:45 am on Monday at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Dubuque.
The Funeral Service for Dick will be at 10:00 am on Monday, February 27, 2023, at St. Paul Lutheran Church with Rev. Jonathan T. Crawford officiating. Burial will be in Linwood Cemetery in Dubuque.
Recommended for you
Dick was born December 8, 1942, in Dubuque, the son of Arthur and Delores (Herbst) Tigges. When he was 16, the family moved to the current farm in Sherrill. There he met his future wife, Charlotte Clemen, who lived on a neighboring farm. They were married on May 15, 1965, in Dubuque.
Dick was a firefighter for the City of Dubuque for 32 years where he was the official “head” cook, retiring in 1998. He also was a lifelong farmer, first with his dad and then with his son. Although the farm was not large, he compassionately cared for every acre and every animal that set foot on it. As a typical farmer, he was the jack all of trades but was the master of none. Dick was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church for 58 years. He enjoyed watching NASCAR and football but his true passion was farming, even when he was physically not able.
Survivors include his wife of nearly 58 years, Charlotte; three children, Lori (Tim) Ollendick of Dubuque, and their children, Jacob, Rachel, and Jonas; Kristie (Dennis) Fry of Dubuque, and their children, Brianna and Emily; and Mike (Danelle) Tigges of Dubuque, and their children, Brett, Devin, Jaelyn, Riley, and Taylor; brother-in-law, Richard (Carla) Clemen of Sherrill; two sisters-in-law, Marlene Lenaburg of Dubuque and Nancy Tigges of Dubuque; and special friends, John and Marlene Weber of Dubuque.
He was preceded in death by his parents; twin sisters in infancy; one brother, Dennis Tigges; brother-in-law, Charles Clemen; sister-in-law, Carol Moorman; and mother and father-in-law, Ambrose and Martha Clemen.
The family would like to extend a special Thank You to Hospice of Dubuque, especially, Jeremiah and to Finley Homecare, especially, Tracy and Ann.
Whether he was known as Dick, “Sam”, Dad or Papa we were all blessed to have known and loved such a strong-willed, happy, loving, and proud man who will be forever in our hearts and missed dearly, until we meet again.
A photo tribute can be viewed and condolences sent to the family by visiting Dick’s obituary at www.hskfhcares.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.