LANCASTER, Wis. — Darrel L. Ellis, 88, of Lancaster, died on Monday, Aug. 7, 2023.

Visitation will be held from 9 to 11 am. Friday, Aug. 11, at Larson Family Funeral Home in Fennimore, where services will follow. Burial will follow in St. Clement Catholic Cemetery in Lancaster.