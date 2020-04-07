GALENA, Ill. — Marilyn Ann (Heim) Bingham, 91, of Galena, IL, was called to her heavenly home, with loving family at her side, on Sunday, April 5, 2020, at the Galena Stauss Senior Care Community.
In accordance with state and federal guidance on gatherings during the COVID-19 pandemic, the family will not be having a public service at this time. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Burial arrangements for the immediate family will take place on Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at Greenwood Cemetery, Galena, where Marilyn and Lloyd will be forever together at rest. The Furlong Funeral Chapel, Galena, is entrusted with the arrangements.
Marilyn was born to Lawrence and Marguerite Heim on February 19, 1929, in Galena. She attended St. Michael’s Grade School and graduated from Galena High School in 1947. On July 26, 1950, she married Lloyd Bingham at St. Michael’s Catholic Church, Galena, and he preceded her in death on March 14, 1999. In earlier days, Marilyn worked at Renks Cafe, Burgess Battery Factory and Hanover Valves and Control. Marilyn was a loving wife, mother, sister, aunt, cousin, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She enjoyed playing euchre as long as she kept winning with her loyal canine companion, Bix, at her side.
Surviving are her three sons, William (Aishah), David (Sheri), and Richard Bingham; six grandchildren, Carissa (Ari) Quinteros, Nikki (Jason) Frank, Elizabeth (Loren) Kline, Alexandra (Kevin) Magersuppe, Gabby (Bruce Scharpf) Bingham and Brooke Bingham; eight great-grandchildren, Jayme, Luca, Paige, Ellie, Sophie Belle, Mateo, Liam and Avery; brother, Larry (Judy) Heim; aunt, Rosie Triplett; her close cousin, Carole Koester; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; sister, Arlene Floyd; and several brothers and sisters-in-law.
The family wants to thank the wonderful staff at the Galena Stauss Senior Care Community, Lori Stangl and her staff, caregivers Angie Schleicher, Amy O’Neill, Ryan Vondra, and Dr. Vandigo, her roommate, Geneva Lantau, Pastor Bill Longmore and Rev. Howard Barch, your care and compassion during this time will never be forgotten.
