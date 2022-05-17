GUTTENBERG, Iowa — Una Rose Oldham Bishop was born on May 19, 1929 in Elkport, Iowa, to her loving parents, Ralph and Blanche Oldham (nee Borrett). She was the middle child. Una married Robert Lee Bishop on June 15, 1951 in Guttenberg, Iowa. They had one daughter, Erlene Mae, and thousands of school children during their careers.
Una began teaching at the Stanley School in Fayette County in 1948. After two years of teaching in a two-room schoolhouse, she moved to Des Moines to be with her sister and worked for Meredith Publishing. After marriage, she and Bob moved to Marquette, Iowa. Following her husband’s moves, Una made homes in Ankeny, Hazelton, Plymouth, and Grand Meadow, Iowa. They moved to Arizona for a year in 1959 but returned to Iowa and lived in Morning Sun for seven years. Una was a wonderful homemaker. She was active in many clubs and was president of several — Sorosis, Neighborhood Club, The American Legion Auxiliary, Bridge club, and many more. She was a Girl Scout Leader and served as Morning Sun’s Neighborhood Chairwoman as well. All the time, Una was a substitute teacher when called upon by her husband, the Superintendent of Schools. In 1968, Una and Bob moved to Lawton, Iowa, and Una continued to substitute teach and manage their home. Returning to Morning Sun in 1970, they picked up where they left off. Una was instrumental in the opening and running of a Senior Meeting Place in downtown Morning Sun.
Upon Bob’s death in 1974, Una moved to a new home in Guttenberg where she resided for 45 years. She enrolled at Upper Iowa University where she completed her Bachelor’s Degree in 1978. She taught part time at St. Mary’s Elementary School and then taught reading in the Guttenberg School District, eventually returning to substituting in the elementary grades. In 2018, Una moved to the Guttenberg Care Center and then in August of 2021 to the Kettle Park Senior Living Memory Care Center in Stoughton, Wisconsin to be nearer her daughter. She died of Alzheimer’s disease on Mother’s Day, May 8, 2022.
Una was preceded in death by her husband, Robert, her parents, her mother and father-in-law, Mary & John Bishop, her brother, Delbert Oldham, her sister, Phyllis Staebler, brothers-in-law, Lavern Staebler, John Bishop, and Dwight Davis, sisters-in-law, Delores Oldham, Mildred (Kitty) Bishop, Barbara Bishop, and Marge Bishop. She leaves behind her loving daughter, Erlene, grandchildren Maeghan (John) Nicholson and Robert (Amanda) Killeen, and five wonderful great-grandchildren Alexander, Desiree Rose, Anya, Elowyn, and Wrenley, as well as many beloved nieces and nephews.
Hers was a life full of cards and game playing, singing, deviled eggs, reading, school and family. She happily traveled in the United States, but only because Bob wanted to go and see places. She cared for her mother for seven years and she was so happy doing that.
Una requested no flowers, unless you want to plant some in your own garden. In memory of her, please make donations to your local library or St. John’s Lutheran Church. Arrangements are being handled by Tuecke-Allyn Funeral Home, 207 S. 1st St, Guttenberg, IA. The family will receive friends from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM, Friday, May 20, 2022 at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Guttenberg. Funeral service will be at St. John’s Lutheran Church at 11:00 AM, Friday, May 20, 2022, Rev. Michael Ashman officiating. Interment will be at Brown Cemetery, Colesburg, IA.
