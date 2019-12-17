SAVANNA, Ill. — Catherine June Dunk, of Savanna, passed away December 12, 2019, at JourneyCare in Barrington, Ill.
Visitation will be held Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, at Law-Jones Funeral Home, in Savanna, from 4 to 7 p.m. and Saturday, Dec. 21, from 9:30 to 10 a.m. A Funeral Mass will be held at St. John’s Catholic Church, in Savanna, on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in June’s memory to the Savanna Christmas Food Basket Fund, the Savanna Children’s Fund, or the Thrift Store Savanna.