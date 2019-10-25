Reverend John William Carpender, 91, of Dubuque, died Wednesday, October 23, 2019, at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center.
Visitation will be from 9 until 10:15 a.m. on Saturday, October 26, 2019, at Cathedral of St. Raphael, 231 Bluff Street. Mass of Christian burial for Father Carpender will be at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday at the cathedral, celebrated by Archbishop Michael Jackels and priests of the Archdiocese of Dubuque. Burial will be in Mount Olivet Cemetery in Key West.
Fr. John was born January 13, 1928, in Dubuque, the son of Burt and Hazel Ryder Carpender.
He attended and graduated from St. Columbkille’s, Loras College, and Conception Seminary in Conception, Mo.
He was ordained for the Dubuque Diocese on May 15, 1953, where he served as an assistant priest and pastor for 56 years. He served parishes in Independence, Rowley, Cresco, Rockwell, Cartersville, Swaledale, Decorah, Calmar, Colesburg, New Hampton, Fairbank, Dorchester, Central City, Springville, Fort Atkinson, Riceville, New Haven, Ryan and Monti. He retired on July 14, 1998.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and one brother, Father Thomas Carpender.
