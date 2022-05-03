EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — Mary J. (MacFarlane) Fluhr, 86, of East Dubuque, IL, passed away on Saturday, April 30, 2022, at the Ahva Living Center, (formerly Bell Tower Retirement Community) in East Dubuque.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 4, 2022, at St. Mary’s Church in East Dubuque, with Fr. Dennis Vargas officiating. Burial will be in the East Dubuque Cemetery.
Visitation is from 4:00 — 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday and from 9:00 — 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday at the Miller Funeral Home in East Dubuque, where the Parish Scripture Service will be at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Mary was born on June 7, 1935, in East Dubuque, the daughter of George L. and Esther E. (Ziegler) MacFarlane. She was a graduate of East Dubuque High School, the class of 1953. On November 27,1958, Mary was united in marriage to Kenneth J. “Ken” Fluhr at St. Mary’s Church in East Dubuque.
Mary was formerly employed at Wm. C. Brown Publishing Company until her retirement. She was a member of St. Mary’s Parish and the Altar & Rosary Society.
Surviving are three children, Joleen “Jodi” (George) Murphy and Julie (special friend, Brian D. Meyer) Fluhr, both of Dubuque and Jeffrey “Jeff” (Heidi) Fluhr of Sun Prairie, WI; two grandchildren, Marleigh and Kendall; a brother, Michael (Kathy) MacFarlane of Ajo, AZ; sisters-in-law, JoAnn Belken and Kathy (O’Neill) MacFarlane both of East Dubuque and brothers-in-law, David (Bonnie) Fluhr of East Dubuque and Harold Howard of Kevil, KY and numerous nieces, nephews and great nieces and great nephews.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents, George and Esther, siblings, Esther Dalsing, George “Bud” (Rosemary) MacFarlane, Joyce Howard, Bob (Joyce) MacFarlane and David MacFarlane, in-laws, Tom (Mary) Fluhr and Dallas Belken.
Mary’s family wishes to thank the nurses and staff at Bell Tower Retirement Community and Hospice of Dubuque for the compassionate care given to their mother.