Catherine “Cathy” Thompson, 88, of Dubuque, Iowa, passed away on November 29, 2020, surrounded by the people she loved. Services will be announced by Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road, at a later date.
Cathy was born March 5, 1932, in San Francisco, California to Virginia (Jones) Thornton and Valentine Thornton. She married John Robert Thompson on Sept. 17, 1949. They moved to Dubuque, IA, in June of 1960.
After raising 6 children, she worked for 20 years at Model Wallpaper and Paint Company on downtown Main Street in Dubuque.
Later she worked as a blackjack dealer on The Casino Belle from its commencement in April of 1990 when it became the first American-flagged vessel to offer gambling cruises in the U.S. until it closed. Then she continued her employment at the new Diamond Jo Casino until her retirement in 2004.
She was a social butterfly that enjoyed her book club, weekly bridge and euchre games, outings with the Mississippi Valley Hiking Club and taking mystery tours. She enjoyed volunteering for the Four Mounds Foundation, as well as The Dubuque Old House Enthusiasts, the Bell Tower Theater and The Dubuque Arboretum And Botanical Gardens.
She leaves behind her partner, Richard Burdick; children, Anita Thompson-Williams, Pat Thompson-Moser, Mary Thompson, Sheila Thompson-Weydert, and John Thompson.
Grandchildren include Heather Clark, Vanessa Roberts, Stephanie Copeland, George Moser, Sean Hurlburt, Antonio Garza, and Jakob Thompson. Great-grandchildren include Madeline, June, and Crosby Roberts, along with Turner and Albert Copeland.
She was preceded in death by a daughter, Teresa (Terri) (Thompson) Clark; her brothers, Valentine and George Thornton; and her parents.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be forwarded to the Four Mounds Foundation: info@fourmounds.org