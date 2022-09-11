Jean E. Heer, age 88, of Dubuque, passed away at 12:12 a.m., on Friday, September 9, 2022, at UnityPoint Health Finley Hospital.

To celebrate Jean’s life, family and friends may visit from 3:00 p.m. until 5:45 p.m., on Wednesday, September 14, 2022, at Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street. Funeral services will be held at 6:00 p.m., on Wednesday at Behr Funeral Home with Deacon David Roth officiating.

