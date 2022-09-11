Jean E. Heer, age 88, of Dubuque, passed away at 12:12 a.m., on Friday, September 9, 2022, at UnityPoint Health Finley Hospital.
To celebrate Jean’s life, family and friends may visit from 3:00 p.m. until 5:45 p.m., on Wednesday, September 14, 2022, at Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street. Funeral services will be held at 6:00 p.m., on Wednesday at Behr Funeral Home with Deacon David Roth officiating.
Jean was born on November 20, 1933, in Dubuque, Iowa, daughter of Taft and Mary (McCarthy) Miller.
Jean was a life long resident of Dubuque. As a young woman, she was employed as a telephone operator and at State Brand Creamery where she met the love of her life. She was married to Russell Heer on July 12, 1958, at St. Mary’s Church. They celebrated 62 years of marriage and had 2 wonderful children together. Sadly, Russ would pass away on December 5, 2020. After they married, Jean was a full time wife and mom who also helped people cleaning their homes around town. She had a way with people and some of her closest friends started out as her cleaning clients. Jean truly loved spending time with her family and was always the life of the party. She loved playing cards and games and made everyone smile when she danced and sang along to her favorite songs. Jean was never afraid to wear her heart on her sleeve so her family always new exactly how she was feeling. She was a jokester and loved to engage in playful teasing, even teasing the nurses at the hospital. Jean was a big personality packaged in a small frame, and had a way of making everyone around her feel comfortable and appreciated. Jean definitely made the world around her a happier place, and she will be greatly missed.
Those left to cherish Jean’s memory include her children, Laurie (Ron) Rudiger, Dubuque, IA and Russell S. “Russ” (Michelle) Heer, Epworth, IA; 4 grandchildren, Natalie (Aaron) Bermudez, San Antonio, TX, Kamber (fiancé Austin Brady) Rudiger, East Dubuque, IL, Brianna Heer, Epworth, IA and Emma Heer, Epworth, IA; 4 great-grandchildren, Grayson and Carson Bermudez and Laura and Laney Brady; and her sisters-in-law, Debra Miller, Dubuque, IA and Betty Miller, Dubuque, IA.
Jean was preceded in death by her parents; her loving husband, Russell Heer; and her siblings, Joe Miller, Denny Miller, Ronnie Miller.
Jean’s family would like to thank all of the nurses and staff at UnityPoint Health Finley Hospital, especially the ICU, for the wonderful care they provided for Jean.
The family will thankfully receive your support through greeting cards and memorials in Jean’s memory which may be mailed to Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street, Dubuque, Iowa 52001, Attn. Jean Heer Family.
