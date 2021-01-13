EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — David John Murphy, 72, of East Dubuque, IL, passed away suddenly on Sunday, January 10, 2021, at home.
Private family services will be Thursday, January 14, 2021, at the Miller Funeral Home in East Dubuque, with a Public Graveside Service at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday at the East Dubuque Cemetery, with Pastor Terry Bemis officiating. Military honors will be accorded at the grave by members of the Dubuque Marine Corps League.
Visitation will be from 3:00 — 7:00 p.m. today at the Miller Funeral Home in East Dubuque. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, facemasks are required along with social distancing, and no more than (10) people are allowed in the funeral home at one time. Please respect the family’s concerns.
Dave was born on October 4, 1948, in Dubuque, IA, the son of Walter and Ramona (Williams) Murphy. He was a graduate of East Dubuque High School, the class of 1966. Dave was a proud veteran of the U.S. Army, serving during the Vietnam War.
Dave was employed at the John Deere Dubuque Works, retiring in 2002. He was a member of U.A.W. Local # 94. Dave was united in marriage to Sandra K. Levins on September 5, 1969, in Galena, IL. She preceded him in death on July 29, 2002.
Dave enjoyed stock car racing, was an avid Chicago Bears and Chicago White Sox fan. He loved socializing and being with friends at R’s Place.
Surviving are two children, Tammy L. (A. J.) Dutler and Tim W. (Elissa) Murphy, both of East Dubuque; five grandchildren, Brendan, Jordan, Haydan, Katelyn and Natalie; his mother-in-law, Zona Levins, of Dubuque; in-laws, Diane Lancaster, of Marseilles, IL, Brett (Tammy) Levins, of Lawrenceville, GA, and Randy Levins, of Dubuque.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Walter & Ramona; his siblings, Elaine Ousley and Roland “Boots” Murphy; his father-in-law, Delbert Levins; and in-laws, Mike and Debbie Levins.
A David J. Murphy memorial fund has been established.
The family wishes to thank the East Dubuque Police Dept., East Dubuque Area Ambulance Personnel and the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office for their quick response and compassion.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.millerfhed.com.