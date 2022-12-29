EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — Harlan H. Robey, 89, of East Dubuque, IL, formerly of Sherrill, IA, completed his earthly journey on Monday, December 26, 2022, at home.
Harlan was born on November 17, 1933, in Sherrill, IA, the son of Ellsworth and Pearl (Witter) Robey. He was united in marriage to the love of his life Dorothy Bottoms on July 7, 1956, at Nashua, IA.
He served in the U. S. Army during the Korean Conflict. After the Army he began working at North End Wrecking in 1956 and advanced to co-owner and retired in 1997. After retirement Harlan and Dorothy enjoyed walking, day trips and wintering in Florida for many years.
Harlan’s family was the most important thing in his life. He cherished the time he spent with his two sons talking about cars and sharing memories. He also enjoyed the time spent with his grandchildren.
Surviving is his wife of 66-years Dorothy; his two sons, Harlan Jr. of Cincinnati, Ohio, and Steve (Jean) Robey of East Dubuque; six grandchildren and eight great grandchildren; a brother, Leroy, and sister-in-law June Bradfield.
He was preceded in death by his parents, a brother Stan, sisters, Marigold Patters, Lila Marshall and Adele Knockel; brothers-in-law, Quentin and LaVerne Bottoms, sisters-in-law, Mary Jane Bottoms and Ruth Elaine Kiel.
The family will be honoring Harlan’s last request with private family services. Burial will be in Linwood Cemetery, Dubuque. The Miller Funeral Home of East Dubuque is assisting the family.
Our family would like to thank Dr. Kirkendall and his nurse Kate, Dr. Mark Hermann and Hospice of Dubuque. A special thank you to Jeremiah and Ryan for your compassionate care and friendship you gave Harlan.
Harlan, your earthy struggles are over now. Fly Free with the angels.
