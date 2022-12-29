EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — Harlan H. Robey, 89, of East Dubuque, IL, formerly of Sherrill, IA, completed his earthly journey on Monday, December 26, 2022, at home.

Harlan was born on November 17, 1933, in Sherrill, IA, the son of Ellsworth and Pearl (Witter) Robey. He was united in marriage to the love of his life Dorothy Bottoms on July 7, 1956, at Nashua, IA.

