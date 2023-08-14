Rita M. Berning, Cuba City, Wis. — Visitation: 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. today, St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Sinsinawa. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. today at the church.
Robert N. Blanchard, Goose Lake, Iowa — Visitation: 10 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 15, Law-Jones Funeral Home, Preston. Service: 11:30 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Gerda Chappell, Dubuque — Visitation: 9:30 to 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 1, St. John’s Evangelical Church. Service: 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 1, at the church.
Lisa M. Droeszler, Keiler, Wis. — Parish Scripture wake service: 2:45 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 15, Immaculate Conception Parish Center, Kieler. Visitation: 3 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, and from 9 to 10:15 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 16, at the church. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at the church.
David A. Hogan, Dubuque — Visitation: After 9 a.m. today, Reiff Funeral Home, Peosta, Iowa.
Jane McDonald Kane, Missoula, Mont. — Vigil: 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 18, Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Crematory, 3860 Asbury Road. Service: 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 19, Church of the Nativity.
Ralph J. Kieffer, Dubuque — Mass of Christian burial: 10 a.m. today, St. Patrick Catholic Church.
Betty L. Klein, Guttenberg, Iowa — Visitation: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. today, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Guttenberg. Service: 10:30 a.m. today at the church.
Marjorie A. McDermott, Cascade, Iowa — Visitation: 9:30 to 11 a.m. today, St. Martin’s Catholic Church, Cascade. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. today at the church.
John T. Mullen, Dubuque — Wake service: 4 p.m. today, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Visitation: Following the wake service until 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 15, St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Key West.
Richard A. Owings, Garnavillo, Iowa — Visitation: 3 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 16, Morris Funeral Home, Guttenberg.
Steve Tietjens, Sabula, Iowa — Celebration of life: 4 to 6 p.m., followed by a time of sharing, Tuesday, Aug. 15, Law Jones Funeral Home, Savanna, Ill.