Rita M. Berning, Cuba City, Wis. — Visitation: 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. today, St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Sinsinawa. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. today at the church.

Robert N. Blanchard, Goose Lake, Iowa — Visitation: 10 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 15, Law-Jones Funeral Home, Preston. Service: 11:30 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.

