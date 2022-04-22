Gary J. Smith, 79, Iowa died April 20, 2022.

Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Monday, April 25th, 2022 at Holy Family Church New Melleray, where a funeral mass will be held at 12:00 p.m.

Complete arrangements are pending with Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, Dubuque, IA.

