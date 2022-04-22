Gary J. Smith Telegraph Herald Apr 22, 2022 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Gary J. Smith, 79, Iowa died April 20, 2022.Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Monday, April 25th, 2022 at Holy Family Church New Melleray, where a funeral mass will be held at 12:00 p.m.Complete arrangements are pending with Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, Dubuque, IA. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Dubuque-iowa Dubuque-county-iowa guest866 Author email Follow guest866 Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Kay Brimeyer Author email Follow Kay Brimeyer Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Submit An ObituaryFuneral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Go to form Search for ObituariesSearch our full archives for obituaries going as far back as our microfilm records. Reprints are delivered via email as PDF files. Search Archives Trending Today Cascade resident wins $1 million jackpot playing cards in Vegas UPDATE: Colleagues, law enforcement from 3 states honor recently retired Dubuque police chief Dubuque man sentenced to 20 years for sexually abusing girl Farley manufacturer plans $4.3 million expansion with 34 new jobs Boys prep soccer: Senior survives Wahlert's late rally