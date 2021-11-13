Sandra J. Tharp, 73, of Dubuque, died on Friday, Nov. 12, 2021.

Visitation will be held from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. Monday, Nov. 15, at Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home & Crematory, 2659 John F. Kennedy Road, where services will follow at 11 a.m.

