Willow Mae Lynch, was born on June 24, 2020, and gained her wings shortly after birth. Her parents are Tyler Joseph Lynch and Christine Aslagson, of Farley, Iowa.
Also surviving are grandparents, Debbie Lynch and Mark McDonough, of Dubuque, Dan and Sue Lynch, of Farley, Steven Aslagson, of Colorado Springs, CO, Lori Simonson, of Manchester, Iowa; great-grandparents, Robert Farmer, of Cascade, Iowa, Art and Monica Lynch, of Petersburg, IL; aunts and uncles, Allen and Amy Polfer, of Robins, Iowa, Brandon Lynch (Ashley Fagan), of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Shelby Lynch, of Manchester, Iowa, Kristen Aslagson, Colorado Springs, Elizabeth and Andrew Proctor, of Colorado Springs; and many cousins.
There to greet her was her great-grandma, Betty Farmer; and great-uncle, Steven Farmer.
Private Burial in Colorado Springs.