Jon Dale Cloyd, Jr., 47, of Dubuque, Iowa passed away on June 3rd, 2022. Jon left us way too soon, but at least he was doing what he loved — logging and caring for his trees.
Visitation will be from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Sunday, June 12th, 2022, at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road, Dubuque, IA, 52003. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, June 13th, at the funeral home with Rev. Mike Jones officiating.
Jon was born on December 14, 1974, in Ottumwa, Iowa, the son of Jo Ann (Leonard) and Jon Cloyd, Sr., and graduated from Ottumwa High School.
He had been working hard as a railroad engineer for 20 years, and last year he finally retired. Even though Jon could drive a train with his butt (just ask him) and loved the challenge, he was ready to move on to his next chapter. He had met the love of his life, Amanda, and was ready to settle in with her to begin a more relaxing life on the farm.
Although Jon is no longer with us, his spirit will live on in all of us with the things he taught us, all the memories, even those horrid stories of the railroad. He was a quick-witted goofball that brought a lot of joy to all those he met. Jon was kind, concerned, a perfectionist, a know-it-all (he was always right), stubborn, smart, a cheapskate, loved mesquite-grilled anything, and most of all he was true to his word and had a beautiful soul. He will be greatly missed.
He is survived by his parents Jo Ann and Jon Cloyd, Sr.; his children Brennon Cloyd, Brittany Cloyd, and Zander Cloyd, his sister Tracey Groy; two brothers Scott and Doug; his fiancé Amanda Takes and many nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by his grandparents Harry and Alice Leonard, Hansl and Irene Cloyd and his son Tayton Cloyd.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested shrubs and trees that can be planted on his farm. Gift certificates and tree purchases in the memory of Jon can be made at Wagner Nursery, 2677 Hales Mill Road, Asbury, IA 52002.
Since Jon could never sit still, he will certainly stay busy watching over his trees, his family and friends, drinking his coffee, smoking (UGH), and watching his fake news. blah, blah, blah, blah . . . . .
