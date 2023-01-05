Mary Jane Dotsch Frueh, 78, of Dubuque, died Monday, January 2, 2023, at her home.
Visitation will be from 3:00 pm until 6:00 pm Thursday, January 5, 2023, at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory followed by a prayer service at 6:00 pm.
The Mass of Christian Burial for Mary will be at 10:30 am on Friday, January 6, 2023, at St. Anthony Catholic Church with Father Steven Rosonke as the Celebrant.
Burial will be in Mount Olivet Cemetery in Key West.
Mary was born February 5, 1944, in Lansing, MI, the daughter of James and Lorna (Boudreau) Dotsch.
On December 30, 1967, she married Leo Henry Frueh in Garden, MI.
She was a 1962 graduate of Holy Name High School in Escanaba, MI. In 1966, she graduated from the College of St. Scholastica with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing.
She worked intermittently as a nurse until 1983 followed by school nursing at Keystone Area Education Agency and then as a health care coordinator for children with special health care needs for Child Health Specialty Clinics of the University of Iowa.
Most recently, Mary worked part-time registering patients arriving at Finley Hospital.
Mary was a member of St. Anthony Catholic Church where she was involved in the choir and Haiti Committee. She had a special interest in spiritual activities and service, especially with small Christian community formation.
She served in Volunteers in Service to America (VISTA) in 1967 in West Virginia, where she met her husband Leo. She helped form Aquin Elementary PTA in Cascade and Birthright of Dubuque.
She loved being with her grandchildren and family.
Survivors include her husband, Leo; three sons, Matt (Faby) Frueh of Newbury Port, MA, Ben (Celine) Frueh of Portland, ME, and Pete Frueh (Janette Leslie) of Richfield, MN; one daughter, Sara Frueh of Washington, DC; six grandchildren, Emmett, Declan, Jamie, Maria, Matias, and Lili; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, Alan Dotsch and Roland Dotsch.
In lieu of flowers, memorials have been established for St. Anthony’s Haiti Committee and Birthright of Dubuque.
In lieu of flowers, memorials have been established for St. Anthony's Haiti Committee and Birthright of Dubuque.
