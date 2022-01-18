BELLEVUE, Iowa — Willard R. Kress, 74, of Bellevue, died on Monday, Jan. 17, 2022.

Visitation will be held from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 22, at St. John Lutheran Church in Bellevue, where services will follow.

Hachmann-Mier Funeral Home & Cremation Service, of Bellevue, is assisting the family.

