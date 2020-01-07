Laura Ann Bechen Nadermann, 61, formerly of Dubuque, beloved daughter of Ray and Shirley Bechen, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at Medical Center of Aurora Hospital.
Laura was born on Jan. 24, 1958, in Dubuuqe. She attended Wahlert High School and graduated in 1977. She married John Nadermann in 1978.
She is survived by her children, Bill (Marie) Nadermann and Robert Nadermann; her grandchildren who loved her so much, Chris Nadermann and Jonathan Nadermann; her siblings, Tom (Carol) Bechen, of Dubuque, Pam Mays, of Casper, Wyo., Rae Ann Bechen, of Aurora, Colo., and Karla (Dennis) Leick, of Dubuque; and numerous nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, John Nadermann; in-laws, Elmer and Juanita Nadermann.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.