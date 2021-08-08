GREELEY, Iowa — David J. Putz, 83, of Greeley, died Friday, August 6, 2021.

Visitation will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, August 10, at Leonard-Muller Funeral Home in Manchester, Iowa.

Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, August 11, at St. Mark Catholic Church in Edgewood, Iowa.

