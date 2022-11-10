Mary J. Ahmann, Epworth, Iowa — Visitation: 3 to 8 p.m. today, Reiff Funeral Home, Farley, Iowa. Service: 10:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 11, at the funeral home.
Connie M. Busch, Platteville, Wis. — Rosary service: 2:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 11, Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville. Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home and from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, Holy Ghost Catholic Church, Dickeyville, Wis. Service: 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Betty J. Carlin, Asbury, Iowa — Visitation: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main St. Service: 1 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Mary J. Cigrand, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to 10:30 a.m. today, Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory, 3860 Asbury Road. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. today, Church of the Resurrection.
Patricia M. Dittmar, Scales Mound, Ill. — Service: Noon Monday, Nov. 14, Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Scales Mound.
Joseph M. Gilbertson, Kieler, Wis. — Fellowship: 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, Journey Church. Celebration of life: 2 p.m. Saturday at the church.
Leo Herbst, Dubuque — Visitation: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. today, St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Peosta, Iowa. Service: 1 p.m. today at the church.
Richard E. Long, Maquoketa, Iowa — Celebration of life: 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 11, Manny’s Pizza, Savanna, Ill., and from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 13, Huckleberry’s Restaurant, Prairie du Chien, Wis.
Nancy L. Murray, Cuba City, Wis. — Visitation: 9 to 10:45 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, Cuba City. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Nicole L. Perrenoud, Farley, Iowa — Visitation: 9 to 10:30 a.m. today, Reiff Funeral Home, Epworth, Iowa. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. today, St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Epworth.
Donald Puckett, Epworth, Iowa — Viewing: 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 11, Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 John F. Kennedy Road. Visitation: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, at the funeral home. Service: 1 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Georgeann Quinlan, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, Mary Frances Clarke Chapel, Mount Carmel Bluffs. Sharing of memories: 9:30 a.m. Tuesday at the chapel, followed by a Mass of Christian burial.
Francis Richter, Kieler, Wis. — Visitation: 9 to 10:45 a.m. Friday, Nov. 18, Immaculate Conception Catholic Church parish center, Kieler. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Friday at the church.
Jules M. Uldrich, Earlville, Iowa — Visitation: 2 to 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 11, and from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, Clifton-Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Earlville. Graveside service: Noon Saturday, Fairview Cemetery, Earlville.
Randy Weber, Bellevue, Iowa — Visitation: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. today, Hachmann-Mier Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Bellevue. Service: 11 a.m. today, St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Bellevue.
