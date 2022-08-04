Brenda Mary Bloesch, 89, passed away peacefully on Monday morning, August 1, at Luther Manor in Dubuque, Iowa. Brenda was born in London, England on February 19, 1933 to Colin and Mary Jackson. Her father was a chemist and her mother a physicist. She grew up during the London Blitz of 1940-41. In the summer of 1958, Brenda met Donald Bloesch in a Salvation Army hotel in Geneva, Switzerland. Donald was there doing postdoctoral research in religious communities (having completed a PhD in theology at the University of Chicago), and Brenda was finishing her doctoral thesis in French literature at the University of London. Their friendship flourished and deepened. When Brenda completed her thesis (a critical edition of one of Voltaire’s works), she emigrated to the U.S., and Brenda and Donald were married on November 23, 1962 in Chicago. Brenda joined Donald in Dubuque, Iowa, where Donald was a professor of systematic theology at the University of Dubuque Seminary. Donald was a prolific writer as well as a popular professor, and for 48 years they were a wonderful team. Brenda combined her resourcefulness and considerable research and bibliographic skills to assist Donald in the preparation of his books. As members of the seminary community, their warm hospitality was appreciated by faculty and students alike.
Brenda loved gardening, taking brisk walks, reading mystery books, and watching old movies. But her greatest joy was interacting with people. Brenda was very dear to everyone who knew her, and she treasured her many friendships. Brenda had a deep faith and was a beautiful witness of God’s love. She was very generous and cared about the needs of others. She maintained her curiosity, love of conversation, and sharp wit to the very end.
Brenda had no children, but she was very close to her two nephews, David and Peter, and lavished them with the same love and attention that a mother would give. She loved being acknowledged on Mother’s Day and being asked for motherly advice. Brenda will be deeply missed by her brother-in-law and his wife, Richard and Ethel Bloesch; nephews David and Peter Bloesch; and grandnephew, Philip, all of Iowa City. Brenda was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, and her brother and his wife. A memorial service will be held later, to be followed by burial in St. Paul’s UCC cemetery in Monee, Illinois. In lieu of flowers, Brenda requested that memorial gifts to be made to Prison Fellowship (Phone: 800-206-9764 / Address: Prison Fellowship, PO Box 1550, Merrifield, VA 22116 / Website: www.prisonfellowship.org). Online condolences may be left for the family at www.egelhofsiegertcasper.com. Brenda’s family would like to give special thanks to these dear friends: Dawn, Barbara and Don, Linda, and Lois. These friends were angels to her and gave her much help and comfort, especially in her final months.
