PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Keith Raymond Kischer, of Platteville, died unexpectedly, but peacefully, in the early hours of May 16, 2020, at home.
A celebration of his life will be held at a future date to be determined. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Keith Kischer Memorial Fund, P.O. Box 771, Platteville, WI 53818. Donations will support macular degeneration research.
Keith was born July 23, 1938, in Newell, Iowa, to Ethelyn (Wilson) and Raymond Kischer. He served as a paratrooper and signal corps trainer in the U.S. Army from 1955 to 1957. He was stationed in Germany, where he fell in love at first sight with Josephine Heinrich, of Munich, Germany, whom he married in 1959 in Emmetsburg, Iowa. Keith had a successful 26-year career with Combined Insurance Company, followed by a number of entrepreneurial endeavors and community involvement. Keith enjoyed many hobbies and was a faithful Christian, a kind and loving spouse, parent, grandparent and friend.
Keith is survived by his adoring wife of over 60 years, Josephine; children Kara and her husband, Eric Baysinger, of Piedmont, CA; Noelle and her husband, Tom Lepper, of Pleasant Prairie, WI; and K. Alex and his wife, Deb (Duchaine) Kischer, of Wheeling, IL; as well as a special “son” Alexandre and his wife, Sibila Honda, of Presidente Prudente, Brazil, who spent a year living with Keith’s family as a foreign exchange student; grandchildren Greg and his wife Alexandra Kischer, Rebecca and Julia Baysinger, Colleen and her husband, Brad Kelly; Patrick Lepper, Jamie and Michael Duchaine; and great grandchildren, Declan and Fintan Kelly, and Jack Lepper; and his siblings, Kent Kischer, of Waterloo, IA; Karl and Janice Kischer, of Okoboji, IA, Peter and Rosemarie Heinrich, of Wolfratshausen, Germany; and many nieces and nephews.
Keith was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond (in 1951) and Ethelyn (in 2006); his parents-in-law, Peter (in 1979) and Sofie (in 1991); sister-in-law Maria Stegmeier; and sister-in-law Barbara Kischer.
Full obituary can be read at www.melbyfh.com.