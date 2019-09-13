PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Lois Cammack, 92, of Platteville, Wis., died on Friday, August 23, 2019.
Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, September 17, 2019, at the Cassville Cemetery. The Melby Funeral Home and Crematory in Platteville is serving the family. Online condolences can be made at www.melbyfh.com.
Lois was born on May 30, 1927, in Ellenboro Township, Grant County, Wis., daughter of Irven and Georgia (Quick) Baker. She was united in marriage to Clarence “Casey” Cammack on April 21, 1948, in Lancaster, Wis. He preceded her in death on April 19, 2008.
Lois worked at CIT in Lancaster for 18 years, retiring in 1989. Prior to that, she worked at the Burgess Battery Factory in Platteville and A.Y. McDonald in Dubuque. She enjoyed puzzles.
Lois is survived by her children, Kathy Millar and Clark (Joyce) Cammack; grandchildren, Matt (Karla) Cammack, Andrew (Lauren) Millar, Julia (John) Stover, and Casey and Jacob Cammack; eight great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband; her parents; a son, David Cammack, on June 20, 2010; and three brothers, Donald, Lowell and Keith Baker.