Michael J. O’Toole, 76, of Mesa, Ariz., formerly of East Dubuque, Ill., passed away on Wednesday, May 6, 2020, in Mesa. A private family celebration of his life will be held at a later date.
He was born on June 22, 1943, in Dubuque, son of Roger and Elaine (Gassman) O’Toole. Michael joined the U.S. Army in September of 1963 and served in multiple locations throughout the United States and Germany. Following three years of service to his country, Michael and Kay returned from Germany to East Dubuque, where he was employed at John Deere as an electrician. He designed and built two family homes in East Dubuque. Michael and Kay moved their family of seven to Scottsdale, Ariz., in 1980. It later grew to a family of nine. Michael was employed with Honeywell International as an electronics specialist where he retired after 25 years of service. Michael was a devoted husband, father and friend who treasured his relationships and was always there to help relatives and friends with any project. He enjoyed fishing, trips to his cabin in northern Arizona and spending as much time with his family as he could.
Michael is survived by his wife, Kay; his mother, Elaine Gassman O’Toole; sons, David (Michelle) O’Toole, Patrick (Cristie) O’Toole, Scott (Colleen) O’Toole; daughters, Michelle (Kevin) Knutson, Melissa (Larry) Betts, Shawna O’Toole and Megan (Kevin) Conway; siblings, Sharon (O’Toole) and Dave Kieffer, Linda (O’Toole) and Dean Arnold, Teri (O’Toole) Alamano, Julie (O’Toole) and Jerry Glasco, Beth O’Toole and Renee Franz and J. Patrick and Kathy (Harriman) O’Toole; Michael is also survived by 17 grandchildren, three great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Michael was preceded in death by his father, Roger O’Toole; and brother, Kevin O’Toole.
Memorial donations can be made in Michael’s name to Banner Neuro Wellness, 207 N. Gilbert Road, Suite 205, Gilbert, AZ 85234.
A special thank-you to the people of the Emerald Glenn Memory Care facility in Mesa, Ariz., who lovingly cared for him in his final days.