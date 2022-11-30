Garry F. Clauer, Dubuque — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1, Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory, 3860 Asbury Road. Prayer service: 7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 2, Church of the Resurrection.
Doris Donovan, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to 11:15 a.m. today, Church of the Resurrection. Mass of Christian burial: 11:30 a.m. today at the church.
Charlee M. Engelken, Manchester, Iowa — Visitation: 2 to 7 p.m. today, St. Mark’s Catholic Church, Edgewood, Iowa. Prayer service: 7 p.m. today at the church. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 1, at the church.
JoAnn F. Ishman, Elkader, Iowa — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, Leonard Funeral Home, Elkader; and from noon to 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, Bethany Lutheran Church, Elkader. Service: 1 p.m. Saturday at the church.
Lila M. Jerrett, Lancaster, Wis. — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 2, Martin Schwartz Funeral Home & Crematory, Lancaster. Service: 11 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Herbert J. Lange, Hazel Green, Wis. — Rosary service: 3:45 to 4 p.m. today, Miller Funeral Home, East Dubuque, Ill. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. today at the funeral home and from 10 to 10:45 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 1, Immaculate Conception Parish Center, Kieler, Wis. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Thursday, Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Kieler.
Shirley G. McLaughlin, Dubuque — Rosary service: 3 p.m. today, followed by visitation until 7 p.m., Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory, 3860 Asbury Road. Prayer service: 7 p.m. today at the funeral home. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 1, St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church.
Margie J. Roth, East Dubuque, Ill. — Visitation: 9 to 9:45 a.m. today, Miller Funeral Home, East Dubuque. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. today, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, East Dubuque.
Michael L. Tschudi, Hazel Green, Wis. — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. today, Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Cuba City, Wis. Service: 11 a.m. today at the funeral home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.