EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — Richard “Dick” Dean Schmieder, 92, of East Dubuque IL, passed away peacefully, Tuesday November 15, 2022.
There will be no memorial service, military honors to be held at a later date. The Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Cuba City, WI is serving the family.
Dick was born March 16, 1930, in Cuba City, WI the son of Alvin & Matred (Belken) Schmieder. He graduated from Cuba City High School with the class of 1948. He was a US Air Force veteran. He worked for 30+ years at John Deere Works, Dubuque, IA. He enjoyed fishing or boating on the Mississippi River and traveling to Texas for the winter months. He will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Dick is survived by his 6 children: Jim Schmieder, Chris Timmerman, Sue Reed, Tom Schmieder, Lisa Trierweiler & Jenny (Eric) Harrington, all of Hazel Green, WI; a brother, Wayne (Marlene) Schmieder of Cuba City, WI; a sister-in-law, Cathy Schmieder of Huntsville, AL; also, ten grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren; along with many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, a brother, Bill Schmieder, and 2 sisters, Eunice “Smede” (Norm) Larkin and Helen (Gordon) Werner.
In lieu of plants & flowers, a Richard “Dick” Dean Schmieder Memorial Fund has been established. Memorials may be mailed to Haudenshield Funeral Home, c/o” Richard Schmieder Family, BOX 825, Cuba City, WI 53807.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.