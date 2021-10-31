PORTLAND, Ore. — John Charles (Chuck) Davidshofer, 69 of Portland, Oregon, died peacefully on Wednesday, October 27, 2021. He was born June 16, 1952, in Dubuque, Iowa, to Charles and Velma (Maas) Davidshofer. Chuck graduated from Dubuque Senior High School in 1970 and later from Western Iowa Tech as a band instrument repairman.
Chuck served as an MP in the U.S. Army in Seoul, S. Korea. In 1977, he moved to Portland, where he became co-owner of Wally’s Music in nearby Oregon City. He was a master craftsman in woodwind repairs, specializing in saxophones and clarinets. He hosted musicians at monthly jams at Wally’s for many years and donated instruments to local children.
Chuck’s real musical passion was for stringed instruments and bluegrass music. He began playing guitar at 15, later mastered upright bass, and was known for his distinctive high-tenor voice. He played in a number of the state’s most popular bluegrass bands, including the Sawtooth Mountain Boys; Sleepy Eyed John’s; Sam Hill; and Whiskey Deaf. All were welcome to join in the fun at the jams he hosted on his porch and at his festival campsites.
Chuck’s enthusiasm for life was always shared with his ever-expanding circle of friends. He was a collector of unusual things and a tinkerer. He was inquisitive and inventive; always eager to encourage others and share his knowledge. Chuck heartily enjoyed making meals with friends, gardening, fishing at Diamond Lake, berry picking at Sauvie Island, and hunting mushrooms in the Cascade Mt. Range.
Chuck never met a stranger. His love for life and sense of humor made everything more fun in his presence. He will be deeply missed and would want us to remember to “Keep Smilin’.”
Chuck is survived by his two children, Alecia Keong, Sheridan, OR, and Charles John “CJ” Davidshofer (Amanda), Ketchikan, AK, his two grandchildren, and his partner, Kimberly Neel, Portland. He is also survived by his seven siblings: Cathy Ludwig, Dubuque, IA; Nita Vanderah (Craig), Prior Lake, MN; Peggy Flanigan (Mike), Beaverton, OR; Mary Schmitt (Tom), Liscomb, IA; Don (LaVonne Evanson), Lafayette, CO; Liz Keiter (Ken), Eudora, KS; Janice Andersen, Goldfield, IA.
Details for Chuck’s life celebration will be announced soon. His family welcomes donations to “Music from the True Vine,” the weekly bluegrass show at http://kboo.fm, in lieu of flowers. Further details are available at www.rosecityfuneral.com.