Mark E. Whelan, 62, from Muskogee, Oklahoma, formerly of Dubuque, passed away January 13, 2020.
A private Celebration of Life will be held February 8, 2020.
He was born August 20, 1957, in Dubuque, Iowa, son of John Robert (Bob) and Doris (Breitbach) Whelan. Mark was a carpenter and he worked for Gene Sullivan. He married Paulette Dodson on December 15, 1996. He enjoyed duck hunting, camping, traveling to Ireland, traveling to see his children and spending time with family.
Surviving are his wife, Paulette Whelan; six children, Janie (Justin) Wilson, Ben (Aubrie) Whelan, Shelly Whelan, Clayton (Hannah) Whelan, Kelly Burgess and Sylvia Burgess; 12 grandchildren; his siblings, John (Pat), Patrick (Linda) Whelan, Joyce (Don) Riniker, Kathy (Dale) Ludovissy and Sandy (Kevin) Hancock.
He was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers; and two sisters.