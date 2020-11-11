Most funeral homes and churches are practicing social distancing guidelines recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Contact specific locations for more information.
Diane L. Anderson, Shullsburg, Wis. — Visitation: 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Nov. 14, Erickson Funeral Home, Shullsburg.
Alice M. Bockenstedt, New Vienna, Iowa — Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 14, St. Boniface Catholic Church, New Vienna.
Jesse P. Ingles, Greeley, Iowa — Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. today, Leonard-Muller Funeral Home, Edgewood, Iowa. Services: 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 12, at the funeral home.
Russell F. Kasparek, Lancaster, Wis. — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 12, St. Clement Catholic Church, Lancaster. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Thursday at the church.
Alvin L. Nemmers, Dubuque — Visitation: 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Nov. 14, Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home, Dubuque. Services: 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Mount Olivet Cemetery, Key West, Iowa.
Frederick L. Plautz, Bloomington, Wis. — Services: 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 13, Little Grant Cemetery, Little Grant Township, Wis.