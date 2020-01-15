SINSINAWA, Wis. — Sister Florence Miller (Roderic), OP, died Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, at St. Dominic Villa.
Her funeral Mass will be at the Sinsinawa Motherhouse at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, with a wake there at 6:30 p.m., Friday, Jan. 17.
Sister Florence taught in parish elementary schools in Madison, Portage, Kenosha, and Shorewood, Wis.; and in Freeport and Waukegan, Ill. She was principal at Holy Name School, Kansas City, Mo., and finance officer at parish schools in Mobile, Ala., and Muskogee, Okla. She later ministered at the Motherhouse as director of the DEC and in other positions. She came to St. Dominic Villa in August 2019.
Florence was born in Faribault, Minn., Jan. 8, 1926, to Philip and Cordelia (Beaupre) Miller.
Her survivors are nieces and nephews and her Dominican Sisters.
Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home is handling arrangements.